Holiday in the Park returns to Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO — Holiday in the Park will return to Six Flags San Antonio this year.

The annual holiday celebration features the park's Holiday Express train ride, visits with Santa and the live nativity show. The park will also be decorated with millions of glittering lights, festive decor, and will include holiday entertainment.

Holiday in the Park takes place each weekend and some select weekdays between November 20, 2021 and January 2, 2022.

“This year is our biggest and brightest Holiday in the Park ever with more delicious seasonal treats, amazing shows, and, of course, lights and décor to fill everyone with the holiday spirit,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert.

The festival also includes stage productions of "Have Yourself a Looney Tunes Christmas", "My Christmas Card to You" and the Sleigh Bells, a singing group performing Christmas tunes.