Want a free ticket to Six Flags? You can get one when you get vaccinated at these pop-up clinics

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to get your coronavirus vaccine while also getting a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, well, keep reading, because you're going to like this.
WellMed will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination at three pop-up clinics with free incentives.
Each pop-up will give out the free Six Flags ticket, courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health. But, some of the pop-up locations are also doing their own special giveaways:
Beethoven Männerchor
- Free beer to those 21 and up
- 422 Pereida Street
- Offering the vaccine between 4-7 p.m. Friday
- Walk-ins are welcome, or you can sign up here
Smoke BBQ + Sky Bar
- Free taco
- 501 East Crockett
- Offering the vaccine between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday
- Walk-ins are welcome, or you can sign up here
Our Lady of Perpetual Help
- 617 South Grime Street
- Offering the vaccine between 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday
- Walk-ins only
Vaccination clinics are open to those 18 and older. No registration is required, however, you will need a valid ID, such as a driver's license or passport.
