Want a free ticket to Six Flags? You can get one when you get vaccinated at these pop-up clinics

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to get your coronavirus vaccine while also getting a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, well, keep reading, because you're going to like this.

WellMed will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination at three pop-up clinics with free incentives.

Each pop-up will give out the free Six Flags ticket, courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health. But, some of the pop-up locations are also doing their own special giveaways:

Beethoven Männerchor

Free beer to those 21 and up

422 Pereida Street

Offering the vaccine between 4-7 p.m. Friday

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can sign up here

Smoke BBQ + Sky Bar

Free taco

501 East Crockett

Offering the vaccine between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can sign up here

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

617 South Grime Street

Offering the vaccine between 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday

Walk-ins only

Vaccination clinics are open to those 18 and older. No registration is required, however, you will need a valid ID, such as a driver's license or passport.