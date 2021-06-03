x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Coronavirus

Want a free ticket to Six Flags? You can get one when you get vaccinated at these pop-up clinics

Some of the pop-up locations are also doing their own special giveaways.

SAN ANTONIO — If you're looking to get your coronavirus vaccine while also getting a free ticket to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, well, keep reading, because you're going to like this.

WellMed will provide the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccination at three pop-up clinics with free incentives. 

Each pop-up will give out the free Six Flags ticket, courtesy of San Antonio Metro Health. But, some of the pop-up locations are also doing their own special giveaways:

Beethoven Männerchor

  • Free beer to those 21 and up
  • 422 Pereida Street
  • Offering the vaccine between 4-7 p.m. Friday
  • Walk-ins are welcome, or you can sign up here

Smoke BBQ + Sky Bar

  • Free taco
  • 501 East Crockett
  • Offering the vaccine between 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday
  • Walk-ins are welcome, or you can sign up here

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

  • 617 South Grime Street
  • Offering the vaccine between 8 and 11 a.m. Sunday
  • Walk-ins only

Vaccination clinics are open to those 18 and older. No registration is required, however, you will need a valid ID, such as a driver's license or passport. 

Related links on KENS 5:

Related Articles