Highest gas prices in nearly a decade; Cold front to kick off the week | KENS News Now

SAN ANTONIO — As one of the busiest travel seasons of the year gets underway, drivers are facing the highest gas prices in nearly a decade. The search is on for a shooter as his victim recovers in the hospital Monday morning. Plus, a cold front moved in overnight to kick off the holiday week.
Listen to those stories and more in KENS 5's Eyewitness News NOW! Follow us here to get the latest with Sarah Forgany every weekday from KENS 5. Listen below or subscribe to Eyewitness News NOW on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Spotify:
RELATED: High gas prices aren't keeping Texans off the road this Thanksgiving: Here are the latest averages