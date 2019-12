SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for their help to find Alec Gomez, 22.

Gomez, who has a diagnosed medical condition, was last seen in the 6700 block of S. New Braunfels earlier today.

He was wearing black pants, gray pullover, and red sandals at the time of his disappearance.

Call the SAPD's Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660 if you have any information.