SAN ANTONIO — 'Tis the season of giving.

Two days before Thanksgiving, the San Antonio Food Bank issued a call for Turkey Day donations.

One day before Thanksgiving, H-E-B answered that call.

Wednesday, H-E-B gifted nearly 2,000 H-E-B Meal Simple Thanksgiving meals to the San Antonio Food Bank.

The meals will help set the table for a family of 4-8 and contain key ingredients for the meal: ham or turkey, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce.

In addition to this donation, residents of the George Cisneros housing complex will receive their monthly "HOPE box" from the Food Bank, along with the surprise addition of the H-E-B Meal Simple Thanksgiving dinners from H-E-B.