We all know Guy Fieri loves San Antonio...and San Antonio loves Guy Fieri.

And that's probably why the 'Mayor of Flavortown' made a stop in the Alamo City to film an episode of his hit Food Network series, 'Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.'

The news of Fieri's filming slowly spread after the boss of sauce posted a photo of himself riding a longhorn in front of San Antonio's best stop for brisket grilled cheese, The Smoke Shack.

In Texas and decided to trade in 600hp for one bull power!

Owner Chris Conger confirmed to KENS 5 Tuesday that the restaurant will be featured on the show in its November 23 episode.

Fieri didn't post anything on his social media pages about stopping at Wrigleyville, but that's okay, because the restaurant did it for him.

According to Wrigleyville's Facebook Page, the restaurant's cuisine is comprised of authentic Chicago dishes like Vienna beef hot dogs, homemade gyros, Italian beef homemade Italian sausage, and more.

The show will also reportedly feature Artisan Argentinean empanada hotspot, Fat Tummy Empanadas.

The show featuring both Flat Tummy Empanadas and Wrigleyville Grill is slated to air November 30 at 7 p.m.

