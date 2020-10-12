Gun reportedly used in Whataburger shooting found in San Antonio River, police say

The Texas DPS Dive Team assisted SAPD in finding the gun in the river, according to SAPD's Twitter account.

SAN ANTONIO — A gun police say was used in the December 4 shooting at a downtown Whataburger was recovered by divers in the River Walk portion of the San Antonio River.

The Texas DPS Dive Team assisted SAPD in finding the gun in the river, according to SAPD's Twitter account. The department posted pictures of the dive team recovering the gun.

Police said the gun was used in a shooting at the Whataburger at Commerce and Presa downtown on Friday. There were forty people inside at the time of the shooting. While some of the rounds went through cups and hamburgers, none of the patrons were injured.

Several bike officers apprehended the suspect, 18-year-old Pedro Ortega, police said. Ortega threw the handgun in the San Antonio River just before his arrest, according to the police report.