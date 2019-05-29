SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday, Bexar County Emergency Services District 2's Fire Department unveiled two of six new ambulances it is equipping to provide medical transport services across the district.

Currently, ESD 2's fire department responds to calls and can provide medical care on scene, but must rely on contracted ambulance services to get people to the hospital. ESD 2 commissioners approved a plan to change this, adding in-house transport services that the department hopes will lead to faster response times in a growing area. The ESD plans to station ambulances at each of its stations across the area.

"They’ll be spread out from the Highway 90 and 1604 area all the way to the Alamo Ranch area," ESD 2 Division Chief of EMS and Communications Walter Ball said. It's a plan aimed at having care and transport ready to go in more neighborhoods.

"It’s very hard to get units across town, especially during rush hour, during peak times, so if we have our ambulances already pre-positioned in our district, at our fire stations, by our fire department, we’re gonna have faster response times," said ESD 2 Assistant Chief Mark Montgomery.

Chief Ralph Rodriguez says the new emergency medical transport service will allow ESD 2 to provide "superior emergency medical response to citizens in medical need."

"This new service will also ensure that emergency services continue to improve as the district's population increases," Rodriguez said, "and will support greater opportunities for future growth of the ESD."

The ambulances are equipped with advanced emergency medical equipment and capabiltiies.

Bexar County ESD 2 says it's set to begin emergency medical transport services on Saturday, June 1.

