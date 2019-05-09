SAN ANTONIO — To celebrate National Grandparents Day, the San Antonio Zoo is offering free admission to grandparents this weekend.

The special offer applies to grandparents who pay for a child they bring with them on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8. The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual pass holders can also bring in a grandparent for free.

To claim a free ticket, grandparents can visit any zoo ticket window on the day of their visit.

On both days, the zoo is also hosting a special picnic-style lunch for grandparents, for an extra cost. It's $14.99 for adults and anyone 12 or older and $9.99 per child (ages 3 to 11). The paid "Grandparents Day Lunch" experience includes a ticket for a train ride, along with an up-close encounter from the animal ambassador team.

Check-in for that begins at 11 a.m. and lasts about an hour and a half. Reservations can be made in advance, by visiting: https://sazoo.org/experiences/beastly-breakfast/grandparents-day-lunch/