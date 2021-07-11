Good samaritan dead after trying to break up fight following road rage incident, BCSO says

A bystander tried to run to break the fight up, but he was hit and killed by a car, Bexar County Sherriff's Office says.

SAN ANTONIO — A good samaritan is dead after trying to break up a fight following a road rage incident that he was not apart of Saturday night, officials say.

At 9:30 p.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Department responded to the 11800 block of Potranco Road for a reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.

BCSO said it all started as a road rage incident that happened else where. The who drivers involved in the road rage incident started chasing each other in their vehicles.

At some point, the two vehicles crashed into each other near a Quick Trip --- the two drivers then got out of their vehicles and started fighting, BCSO said.

A man who was at the Quick Trip tried to run across the street to break the fight up, but he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to University Hospital he was pronounced dead.