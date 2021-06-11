Mom searching for answers six years after son's disappearance now faced with another tragedy

“I’ve told everybody from day one my spirit has never told me Jordan has left this world physically."

SAN ANTONIO — It’s been six years since 23-year-old Jordan Green went missing.

“Wow, it’s going to be six years tomorrow and there’s no new leads, and it just seems like everything is at a standstill,” said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom.

He was last seen leaving work at Over the Bar Grill on Bandera Road on Nov. 6, 2015.

Green says their family hasn’t heard from him since.

“Jordan, if you see this, never stop fighting," Green said. "Because we never will until we bring you home."

As each year passes, Green says, his disappearance gets tougher to stomach. In January she was diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer. She says because of treatment and recovery she’s not able to do as much digging for answers as she has before, but she says the search still continues.

“I’ve told everybody from day one my spirit has never told me Jordan has left this world physically. It has always told me he is being held somewhere and we’ve got to figure out where it is,” Green said.

Green says she and her family have been using the power of social media to keep his name and face alive.

They’ve even started a Facebook group, "Bring Jordan Green Home," where they not only share information on Jordan Green's case but updates on other missing people as well.

“If it doesn’t help to bring him home maybe it will help bring another child home, so they don’t have to endure six years of wondering,” Green said.

Green says she hasn’t heard from police in years, but she says she’s holding on to hope that her son will be found alive and brought home safely.

“Don’t be afraid to come forward because, in reality, one day it could be you or your parents in my situation,” Green said.