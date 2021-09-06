Gonzales County sheriff passes away after battling COVID-19

"Tragedy struck our law enforcement family when the Sheriff fell ill with COVID symptoms in the month of August..."

GONZALES COUNTY, Texas — The Gonzales County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Sheriff Robert Ynclan has passed away after battling COVID.

Sheriff Robert Ynclan was a native of Fredericksburg and relocated to Gonzales Texas, serving as a Texas Department of Public Safety, State Trooper.

Ynclan ran for sheriff in 2020 and won the primary and general elections, and was elected as Sheriff of Gonzales County. Sheriff Ynclan was then appointed on January 1.

"Tragedy struck our law enforcement family when the Sheriff fell ill with COVID symptoms in the month of August, 2021. After a long hard battle, Sheriff Ynclan passed on September 5th, 2021," the post says.

IN MEMORIUM:

Today, the Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office mourns the loss of our beloved Sheriff, Robert Ynclan #600.

Sheriff Robert Ynclan was a native Fredericksburg and relocated to Gonzales Texas, while serving as a Texas Department of Public Safety, State Trooper.

After a career with the Texas Department of Public Safety, he retired after 35 years of honorable service. Retired trooper Ynclan decided the good lord had made him a lawman for a reason, and continued serving his community. He then ran for Sheriff in 2020.

He won the primary and general elections and was elected as Sheriff of Gonzales County. Sheriff Ynclan was then appointed on January 1st, 2021.

Tragedy struck our law enforcement family when the Sheriff fell ill with COVID symptoms in the month of August, 2021. After a long hard battle, Sheriff Ynclan passed on September 5th, 2021.

Our prayers and condolences are with the Ynclan Family, as we honor his memory and mourn his loss. The following is dedicated to Sheriff Robert Ynclan, #600.

“Running through the center of darkness lies the thin blue line of law enforcement. This line honors the heroes behind the badge. The good men and women who place themselves as a barrier for those in need. Night and day their bravery serves as a light in darkness.”

- The Thin Blue Line

