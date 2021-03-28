GoFundMe started to help Texas DPS Trooper Chad Walker, family with medical, travel expenses

Trooper Chad Walker was shot in the head and abdomen Friday night just outside of Mexia, officials said. He remains at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco.

MEXIA, Texas — A GoFundMe account was started to raise money for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Chad Walker as he remains in the hospital after being shot near Mexia Friday night.

According to the fundraiser's organizer, Kara Hardin, the funds will go to Walker and his family.

"With permission of the family, we are collecting funds to assist with medical and travel needs during this very difficult time," Hardin said on the fundraiser's homepage. "All proceeds will go directly to assisting Chad, Tobie, and the kids as they have a long road of recovery ahead of them."

Walker was shot in the head and abdomen Friday evening as he stopped behind what appeared to be a disabled vehicle on the roadway at FM 2848 and Highway 84 in Limestone County, according to the Texas DPS Officers Association.

The shooting suspect, later identified as DeArthur Pinson, Jr., then grabbed a black backpack from the disabled vehicle and fled the scene, officials said.

Walker was flown to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest in Waco where he remained in stable, but critical condition.

As a manhunt for Pinson, Jr. began, a blue alert was issued. A day after the search started, Texas DPS said Pinson, Jr. was found barricaded in a home near Mexia. Officials added that Pinson, Jr. was dead when they reached him. They said he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.