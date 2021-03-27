Blue Alert issued for DeArthur Pinson Jr., wanted for reportedly shooting Texas DPS trooper near Mexia

Trooper Chad Walker was shot in the head and abdomen, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety Officer's Association's Facebook post.

MEXIA, Texas — TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 84 is closed at Road 2705 due to the crime scene west of the intersection.

A blue alert was issued for the man who is wanted for reportedly shooting a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper near Mexia Friday night.

DeArthur Pinson Jr., 36, reportedly shot the trooper at FM 2848 and Highway 84, according to DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard.

The trooper, identified as Chad Walker by the Texas Department of Public Safety Officers Association, responded to a call about Pinson Jr.'s disabled vehicle that was parked along the roadway. Before Walker could stop, Pinson Jr. reportedly emerged from the vehicle with a handgun and fired multiple rounds at Walker, the association reported.

The association added Walker was shot in the head and abdomen. He was flown to Baylor Scott & White's Hillcrest Hospital in Waco where he remains in critical, yet stable condition.

Immediately after the shooting, Pinson Jr. reportedly grabbed a black backpack from the disabled vehicle and fled on foot.

Texas DPS told 6 News the Texas DPS Officers Association Facebook page where Walker was identified is a private group. They added that they cannot confirm or deny what was released by them.

No official statement has been made by Texas DPS.

Wortham High School shared a photo of Walker, saying "he is part of the Bulldog family."

At this time, Pinson Jr. is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous. DPS said he should not be approached.

He was last seen at Highway 84/FM 480 Coolidge, Texas at 5:50 p.m. on March 26 wearing glasses, a black hoodie, and shorts with a stripe down the side. He also has facial hair.

According to public records, Pinson Jr. is from Palestine, Texas and has a criminal history where he served a 10-year prison sentence for armed robbery in Houston County.

If you have any information about this case and/or know his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.