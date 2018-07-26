BEXAR COUNTY — Two former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office jail guards are facing federal charges, accused of scheming to smuggle methamphetamine to inmates.

The Justice Department says 29-year-old Gabriel Robert Ortiz and 26-year-old Ruben Hernandez are charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Ortiz is charged with three counts of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Hernandez is also charged with one count of attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Federal authorities say the men carried out the scheme from May 4, 2018 to June 22, 2018.

Both men face up to 20 years in federal prison.

© 2018 KENS