Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine offers rare insight into Russian invasion

The World Affairs Council of San Antonio hosted Roman Popadiuk and other eastern European political experts for a briefing on the war in Ukraine Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO — Roman Popadiuk, former U.S. ambassador in Kyiv, told San Antonio residents the federal government must find innovative ways to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

"Ukrainians realize this is a battle they have to wage themselves," he said. "They just need equipment."

President George H.W. Bush appointed Popadiuk as the United States' first ambassador to Ukraine in 1992, shortly after the Soviet Union fell.

The World Affairs Council of San Antonio hosted Popadiuk for a briefing on the conflict Wednesday.

Trinity University political scientist Rosa Aloisi and the Ukrainian Society of San Antonio's Liliya Colston joined the former ambassador for a panel discussion.

Forum participants theorized why Russian president Vladimir Putin invaded.

"What Putin fears is a Ukraine that's pro-western," Popadiuk said, adding that a strong democracy in Kyiv might inspire reform in Russia that threaten Putin's power.

Aloisi added that Putin is a former KGB operative who still operates in accordance with his training.

"We're not dealing with someone who is insane or delusional," she said.

The talk was not entirely political, though. Each panelist lamented the humanitarian crisis unfolding in eastern Europe.

Ukrainian refugees are already trickling into neighboring countries. Federal officials expect more to enter the United States, too.

Colston, who has relatives still living in Ukraine, noted that most residents don't have access to bomb shelters. They may seek refuge in poorly-ventilated basements, where they are likely to suffocate.

She aims to send medical supplies to the war-torn country. Donate here.