Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Thunder

Can the Spurs snap their two-game losing streak tonight against the Thunder?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (26-43) will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-48) tonight as the team will look to snap their two-game losing streak.

The Spurs are 2-1 against the Thunder this regularseason.

In their previous game, the Spurs lost to the Timberwolves, 149-139.

Keldon Johnson led the team in scoring with 34 points. Dejounte Murray had 30 points and 12 rebounds while Lonnie Walker IV added 22 points in the home loss.

Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns finished with 60 points and 17 rebounds.

"It's about stops. We know we can score the ball. We're in the NBA but we got to string together stops. That's how you win tough games with an offensive team [Minnesota] like that. Obviously, we couldn't get stops. That was the downfall," said Johnson.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have won two straight against the Thunder.

2. The Spurs have made fewer threes than their opponent in four straight games.

3. Spurs' Johnson has scored double-figure points in five straight games including scoring 34 points against Minnesota and 33 points against Charlotte in that span.

4. The Thunder have lost six games straight and are 1-15 this season when opponents shoot 50% or better.

5. Thunder rookies have made 254 three-pointers this season, which ranks seventh in NBA history in a single season.