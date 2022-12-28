Food donations needed for local homeless senior citizens

Every day they provide a warm meal and other life-saving services to hundreds of people.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — The Catholic Worker House on Nolan is a safe harbor for homeless senior citizens.

Every day they provide a warm meal and other life-saving services to hundreds of people.

But some of their regular supporters and volunteers have taken well deserved time off for the holidays.

Therefore, they're asking for entrees, casseroles and sides that are fully cooked. They also have the ability to heat ready to eat store bought family packages.

You can send a text message to 210-274-8884 to learn more at their website.