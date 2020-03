SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department battled a three-alarm fire at a strip center early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. at Medical Drive near Horizon Hill Boulevard.

More than 40 units were called out to the fire. The businesses were closed at the time and no one was hurt. The cause of the fire was not reported.

This comes after two massive fires in the last two days in San Antonio.

