KENEDY — A massive fire that destroyed Newpark Drilling Fluids is put out but the leftover material that continued to burn overnight has caused smoke to pour into the air.

NewPark Drilling Fluids is a facility located southeast of San Antonio near Beeville. The company makes drilling mud and stores different chemicals.

Kenedy Police Chief Duane DuBose said that the chemicals are kept in plastic containers or in powder form on pallets. He said that the chemicals are petroleum-based and not toxic.

On Sunday around 4:45 p.m., DuBose says that four employees first saw the fire near the front of the facility. Multiple fire departments from surrounding areas assisted the Kenedy Volunteer Fire Department.

No one got injured.

Chief DuBose said that investigators are going through the list of chemicals at the facility and are examining where they were located to determine if there was a possible reaction.

“Where they were stored, that was a big issue last night. We knew they had something, we just didn’t know how much they had and the proximity to each other,” Chief DuBose said.

The heavy smoke from the fire forced residents who lived at a nearby apartment complex and RV park to abandon their homes. On Tuesday, they were only allowed to grab their pets, medication, and some clothes but couldn’t return to their living spaces due to the continuous smoke. Firefighters and police are waiting for it to die down before allowing people to go back home. They said that the smoke may be an irritant to the lungs and eyes.

Billy Molina, who lives at the RV park, witnessed his neighbors alert other residents and helped them get out safely.

“I’m sure it’s impacted a lot of people’s lives who have lived here months on end and rely on these living quarters. [People living in] the apartment complex and RV park have been pushed out of their homes. Families and pets are terrified,” Molina said.

The Red Cross has provided food and water to residents. Volunteers set up its mobile unit by the facility to help firefighters as well. Currently, a shelter is set up at the Kenedy middle school where people can get a meal and take a shower.

