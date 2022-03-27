Fire completely destroys structure on the east side

A structure on the east side has been completely destroyed due to a fire, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — A commercial structure Sunday morning was completely destroyed by a fire on the east side, officials say.

The San Antonio Fire Department and San Antonio Police responded to the fire located in the 500 block of Delaware. When they arrived on scene, the structure was completely engulfed in flames, officials said.

Firefighters went into defensive attack due to the amount of flames and sometime during the fire, the roof collapsed. No one was inside the structure at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, officials said.