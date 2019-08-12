SAN ANTONIO — A woman was killed after crashing her truck into a Chase Bank sign on the city's northwest side, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The incident took place around 3 a.m. Sunday on St. Cloud and Bandera Road near Woodlawn Lake Park.

Police said the woman was traveling eastbound on Bandera at a high rate of speed when she lost control of her truck and slammed into the sign.

The truck caught fire and the debris from the impact broke the front door of the bank, along with several windows.

Police said they are investigating if alcohol was involved. No other injuries were reported.