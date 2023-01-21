UPDATE: More details released about crash that killed SFA football player, ex-SFA baseball player

The Corrigan Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A former Stephen F. Austin State University (SFA) baseball player and a current football player died following a crash Friday afternoon.

According to SFA, Micah McAfoose,18, and Graylan Spring,19, were identified as the students involved in a vehicle accident just north of Corrigan. SFA head football coach Colby Carthel says the crash involved a semi.

Both were enrolled at SFA at the time of the crash.

Prayers needed for one of our own, Graylan Spring, a freshman WR for @SFA_Football. He was involved in a terrible accident yesterday, involving a semi. He is now fighting for his life and needs all of our prayers! Please pray for him, his family, and his entire medical team…🙏 pic.twitter.com/x5QNB3YAMx — Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) January 21, 2023

McAfoose was pronounced dead at the scene on Friday. Spring's mother took to Facebook on Sunday and announced he had passed away Saturday night after being taken to a Houston-area hospital in critical condition.

According the Corrigan Police Department, at around 1:30 p.m. Friday, McAfoose and Spring were traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 59 in a 2007 Nissan Versa when their car hit an 18-wheeler's trailer who was making a left-hand turn traveling northbound on U.S. 59. The car became stuck under the trailer.

The driver of the 18-wheeler suffered no injuries, police said.

"Our entire campus community mourns the loss of these two Lumberjacks," said interim president Dr. Steve Westbrook. "I have asked that the SFA flag at the Vista Drive entrance be flown at half-staff on Wednesday in Graylan’s and (Micah's) memory. Continue to join me in keeping the families and friends of Micah and Graylan in our prayers and in our thoughts.

"The entire SFA family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Graylan Spring and baseball student-athlete Micah McAfoose. Graylan and Micah were two special people who meant so much to the Stephen F. Austin, our football and baseball programs and our athletic department," SFA Athletics said in a statement. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

Counselors are available for students at The Health and Wellness Hub for emergency walk-ins, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday."

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help McAfoose's family with final expenses. Click here to donate.

Spring's mother said in lieu of flowers, they also set up a GoFundMe to create a scholarship fund for SFA students in her son's name

The university says faculty and staff members can receive assistance by contacting the SFA Employee Assistance Program at 1-800-346-3549.