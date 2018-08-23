SAN ANTONIO — Another 80's movie icon is making his first-ever convention appearance at this year's Alamo City Comic Con.

ACCC announced Thursday that the event "is more than honored to be welcoming" Rick Moranis to San Antonio.

Moranis is best-known for his notable roles in the first two Ghostbusters movies, as well as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Little Shop of Horrors, and Spaceballs.

ACCC had previously announced that Arnold Schwarzenegger will be making his first official convention appearance at this year's event.

ACCC 2018 takes place at the Alamodome October 26-28. Several other celebrities are slated to make appearances, including William Shatner, Neve Campbell, Ric Flair, and several actors from the Marvel and Game of Thrones universes. The full list of appearances is available at the ACCC website.

Tickets are on sale now, including a VIP "The Judgement Day" package, including an autograph and photo op with Schwarzenegger. ACCC says that the package is "extremely limited."

More info is available at ACCC's website.

