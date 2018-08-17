SAN ANTONIO — The Alamo City Comic-Con announced Friday that Arnold Schwarzenegger will be making an appearance at this year's event.

According to ACCC, this will be the first official convention appearance for the action movie superstar and former governor of California.

ACCC 2018 takes place at the Alamodome October 26-28. Several other celebrities are slated to make appearances, including William Shatner, Neve Campbell, Ric Flair, and several actors from the Marvel and Game of Thrones universes. The full list of appearances is available at the ACCC website.

Tickets are on sale now, including a VIP "The Judgement Day" package, including an autograph and photo op with Schwarzenegger. ACCC says that the package is "extremely limited."

More info is available at ACCC's website.

