The summer heat has many San Antonio fall fans anxious for cooler weather and Halloween fun. 👻 💀 👽

Here is a list of local events where you can feed your obsession for all things paranormal and horror:

Sept. 1: Mysteries of the Magnolia Hotel official book launch

Sept. 22: Nightmares of San Antonio Paranormal Fest

Oct. 5: First Friday Pub Run: Halloween Party

Oct. 6: Nightmare in Southtown

RELATED | INTERACTIVE: 'Most haunted' building in Texas? Explore and decide

Oct. 13: 'Abduction Night,' UFO's Over Texas Fest

Oct. 13: El Mercado De Los Muertos

Oct. 13: 'Voices From the Grave' Halloween cemetery tours

Oct. 20: Ghost hunt and camp-out at Victoria's Black Swan Inn

Oct. 28: San Antonio Symphony Halloween Spooktacular

