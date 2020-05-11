Emergency SNAP benefits extended for Texas families

Governor Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services will provide $202 million in emergency assistance for the month of November.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott extended emergency food stamp benefits for families affected by the pandemic in Texas.

Governor Abbott announced Thursday the Texas Health and Human Services (HHSC) will provide $202 million in emergency assistance for the month of November as the state continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response," said Governor Abbott.

More than 1 million Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card this month.

"As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times."

SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

