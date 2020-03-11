x
Presidential Election 2020: Live results from across the US

President Donald Trump is seeking a second term in office, while Joe Biden also hopes to gain enough electoral votes to win the White House.

WASHINGTON — After months of intense campaigning by President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, it all comes down to this. 

Election Day in the United States is unfolding like no other, with nearly 100 million Americans having already cast their ballots before polls even opened on Tuesday.  

In order to win the U.S. presidential election, a candidate must win in enough states to have 270 Electoral College votes. 

States will begin to report results as polls close on election night. However, given the large surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's a chance it could take some time to know the winner of the presidential election. That's because mail ballots generally require more time to process than those cast in-person. 

Once The Associated Press declares a winner in a state, we'll update the list below. Until then, each state will show the number of electoral votes up for grabs. 

State-by-state presidential results from Associated Press

Alabama - 9 electoral votes

Alaska - 3 electoral votes

Arizona - 11 electoral votes 

Arkansas - 6 electoral votes 

California - 55 electoral votes 

Colorado - 9 electoral votes 

Connecticut - 7 electoral votes 

Delaware - 3 electoral votes 

District of Columbia - 3 electoral votes 

Florida - 29 electoral votes 

Georgia - 16 electoral votes 

Hawaii - 4 electoral votes 

Idaho - 4 electoral votes 

Illinois - 20 electoral votes 

Indiana - 11 electoral votes 

Iowa - 6 electoral votes 

Kansas - 6 electoral votes 

Kentucky - 8 electoral votes 

Louisiana - 8 electoral votes 

Maine - 4 electoral votes 

Maryland - 10 electoral votes 

Massachusetts - 11 electoral votes 

Michigan - 16 electoral votes 

Minnesota - 10 electoral votes 

Mississippi - 6 electoral votes 

Missouri - 10 electoral votes 

Montana - 3 electoral votes 

Nebraska - 5 electoral votes 

Nevada - 6 electoral votes 

New Hampshire - 4 electoral votes 

New Jersey - 14 electoral votes 

New Mexico - 5 electoral votes 

New York - 29 electoral votes 

North Carolina - 15 electoral votes 

North Dakota - 3 electoral votes 

Ohio - 18 electoral votes 

Oklahoma - 7 electoral votes 

Oregon - 7 electoral votes 

Pennsylvania - 20 electoral votes 

Rhode Island - 4 electoral votes 

South Carolina - 9 electoral votes 

South Dakota - 3 electoral votes 

Tennessee - 11 electoral votes 

Texas - 38 electoral votes 

Utah - 6 electoral votes 

Vermont - 3 electoral votes 

Virginia - 13 electoral votes 

Washington - 12 electoral votes 

West Virginia - 5 electoral votes 

Wisconsin - 10 electoral votes 

Wyoming - 3 electoral votes

Which states have the most electoral college votes? 

California, the most populous state, has 53 representatives in the House. Combine that with the state's two senators, and it has 55 electoral votes.

Texas has the second-most with 38 electoral votes. After that, New York and Florida are tied with 29 votes each. Then, it goes to Illinois and Pennsylvania with 20 each. 

A simple majority of electoral votes is needed to win: 270. Ultimately, what happens with the popular vote doesn't matter in deciding who becomes president of the United States. 