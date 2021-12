Dior says it's out of respect for the victims of November's tragedy that left left 10 people dead.

HOUSTON — There’s more fallout from the tragedy at Astroworld that ended with 10 people killed last month.

Popular fashion brand Dior is postponing its collaboration with Travis Scott’s ‘Cactus Jack’ label.

Dior released a statement to ‘Women’s Wear Daily,’ saying in part, “Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch.”