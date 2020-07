Both directions of I-35 are shut down while police investigate the crash involving at least 3 vehicles that happened around 11 p.m. Monday.

SAN ANTONIO — One person died in a crash involving at least three vehicles on the far southwest side of San Antonio.

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies got called out at 11 p.m. Monday to I-35 near Luckey Road near Atascosa, outside of Loop 1604. They found one of the vehicles rolled over, and a victim was ejected from that vehicle.

Both directions of the highway are shut down while deputies investigate.