Deadly accident reported at Loop 410 near Roosevelt

The accident happened about 6:45 a.m. along Loop 410 and Villamain Street, near Roosevelt.

SAN ANTONIO — One person has died in a major accident on the southeast side of San Antonio Tuesday morning.

Police said the accident involved a motorcycle and one other vehicle. It is not clear if the person killed was in the car or motorcycle.

All lanes of eastbound Loop 410 are closed while the accident is being investigated, causing significant delays. Drivers are urged to find other routes until the accident is cleared.

This is a developing situation and further details will be added as they are received.

