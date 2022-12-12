Man's body found lying on side of road on city's southwest side, officials say

Officials are now investigating after a man's body was found on the side of the road.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A man's body was found lying on the side of the road Monday morning, officials say.

Bexar County Sheriff's said a driver reported seeing a person lying on the side of the road wearing a pair of shorts and socks with tattoos. After seeing this, that person called authorities.

Officials arrived on scene and confirmed the man was dead. Homicide is currently investigating, no other details were released.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.