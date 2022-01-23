Third-grader all smiles after big Pinewood Derby win

Mason Sandlin, a third-grader at Aue Elementary, came in first place at the race held by Cub Scout Pack 12 of Leon Springs.

BOERNE, Texas — Mason Sandlin, 9, had a huge smile across his face as he realized he came in first-place at his Pinewood Derby race. The third-grader is a member of Cub Scout Pack 12 of Leon Springs.

Mason's family and friends cheered him on as his car kept sweeping the competition – heat after heat. His older sister, Olivia, hugged him as the final results were announced.

The Aue Elementary School student has been a part of Pack 12 since he was a first-grader. Mason got a little help from his grandfather, Terry Parr, with painting his pirate-themed car, but the rest was all him. He carefully sanded it down, worked on the wheels and placed weights inside.

Mason had participated in the derby two years ago, but didn't place. He was proud of his first-place finish on Saturday and took the news like a champ.

Mason's car's fastest time across the finish line was 2.53 seconds. His maroon-colored car did well no matter what lane it raced in.

After the race, Mason gave a big thumbs up as he posed for pictures in front of a checkered flag, holding up his car as he soaked in the moment.

The event was held at Spring Creek United Methodist Church in Boerne, which sponsors Pack 12 of Leon Springs.