Cub Scout Troop's trailer stolen from a local church

“This trailer allows us as a troop to go camping,” said Brett Ward, the scout master of Cub Scout Troop 345. A GoFundMe has been set up to replace what was stolen.

SAN ANTONIO — Over the weekend, Cub Scout Troop 345's trailer was stolen from the Northwood Presbyterian Church according to Brett Ward, the scout master.

“For this to be missing is kind of a setback for us. We lost all of our cast irons, that includes all of the big frying pans, the Dutch ovens, we lost propane tanks, we had a wash station that was stolen,” Ward said.

He says in total about $8,000 worth of supplies were stolen.

“This trailer allows us as a troop to go camping,” Ward said.

Camping is something the scouts try once a month, but because of the Coronavirus the troop took it’s first camping trip this year, last week.

Now that the trailer is gone, they’re not sure when they’ll be able to take the next one, but Ward says he’s taking this unfortunate situation and turning it into a life lesson for the boys.

“We had a nice little turn out where we camped and now everything’s missing, and it’s a setback for us, but at the same time we learn from this,” Ward said.

He wants the person responsible for taking the trailer to bring it back.

“It’s ours. It’s something these boys have worked for and they had their goal and we’d like it back”