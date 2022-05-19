Tires slashed and catalytic converters stolen at San Antonio high school

In all these cases, San Antonio ISD says district police are still investigating.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Theft and vandalism have been reported at San Antonio ISD Thomas Edison High School. KENS 5 is learning about tires slashed and catalytic converters stolen.

Evan Wallace is a long-term substitute at the high school. He said his catalytic converter was stolen from his car while it was in the parking lot.

"It broke me," he said. I started it. And it sounded like a 1980's Harley."

Wallace said he took it to an auto store, when he realized his catalytic converter had been taken.

"Noticed hand marks along the side of my car," he said. I looked under. There was a pipe with two sides cut a bunch of wires hanging off."

Wallace who is trying to get his teacher certification is on a fixed income. He can't afford to repair his car, and he wasn't the only victim.

"The other teacher that had hers stolen less than two weeks before, she just got her car back," he said. And it was $5,000."

The parking lot, in question, is right in front of the San Antonio ISD high school, which apparently is no stranger to criminal activity. Months ago, in November, the district confirmed to KENS 5 19 vehicles were damaged. Wallace said they were tiresse slashed.

"If that wasn't a wakeup call to the admin and the district," he said. I really don't know what was."

San Antonio ISD said in the past two months, new cameras with 360-degree lenses were installed. The district said it will continue to provide increased peace officer presence in the areas to protect the cars of students and staff. Wallace thinks they should hire a security guard or gate guard for the parking lot.

"Educators can't, he said. They have enough to be worrying about in the classroom."

In all these cases, San Antonio ISD tells me district police are still investigating. There have been no arrests, or no charges have been filed.