BCSO deputy struck with vehicle during traffic stop on the east side

SAN ANTONIO — A BCSO deputy was struck during a traffic stop Thursday night on the east side.

The incident occurred near the W.W. White Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Officials say the two BCSO deputies performed a traffic stop when the suspect decided to flee the scene as one deputy walked toward the vehicle. As the suspect fled one deputy was struck with the vehicle's quarter panel.

The other deputy followed the suspect and a pursuit began ending near the 6100 block of IH - 35 N, according to officials.