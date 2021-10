The truck's trailer wound up sideways across all lanes of 281.

SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters had to rescue a big rig driver from the cab of his truck as part of it caught fire.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Highway 281 at Hildebrand, right where the road curves.

The driver reportedly lost control and crews had to cut him out of the wreckage after the crash. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The truck's trailer wound up sideways across all lanes of 281. Authorities worked to clean up the wreck.