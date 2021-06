According to their outage map, most of the customers without power on the west side of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15,000 CPS customers lost power Tuesday night, according to the energy provider's outage map.

According to KENS 5 meteorologist Meagan Massey, a strong downburst near SeaWorld brought intense wind. Most of the outages appear to be in that area.

Strong to severe thunderstorms packed a punch over parts of South Texas tonight. Damaging downburst produced intense wind gusts east of SeaWorld and quarter size hail was reported in Bandera. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/LcLzLCqRdc — Meagan Massey (@MeaganMasseyWX) June 16, 2021

As of 8:50 p.m., the number of customers impacted dropped slightly to just under 14,000.