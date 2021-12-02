Comal County officials search for man who went missing near Canyon Lake boat ramp

Officials got a call around 1 p.m. for a man who went missing near boat ramp 17, which is in the Little Jacobs Creek Park area.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — Comal County Sheriff's Department says a man disappeared near a Canyon Lake boat ramp Wednesday afternoon.

The man was identified as 47-year-old Steven Johnson from Wimberley. His personal belongings were found near the boat ramp.

Crews began to search the lake area for him through Wednesday evening but did not find any trace of him.

The search continued Thursday morning.