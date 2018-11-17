SAN ANTONIO — On the I-35 access road sits a closed down gentleman's club—the MGM Cabaret. On Thursday, a man was arrested for allegedly using the club as a hub for sex trafficking, so we took a closer look at the property's history.

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office have been called out to the club more than 50 times this year alone, in calls ranging to vice to theft and even a recent shooting.

In September the club was the focal point of a joint sting operation by BCSO and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission. It's now been shut down, and out front the clubs doors are covered in tape and "Stop work" orders.

Well, all the doors but one. On Friday, tape was removed from a door to the club, and a light bulb was on outside the building.

State records show the business shares a mailing address with an Alamo Heights attorney, but neighbor told KENS 5 the practice has been closed since 2012.

Meanwhile, a car left in front of the club is registered to a man listed as the property’s owner: Victor Adams NJakou, who changed his name to His Majesty Victor Saint Adams.

KENS was unable to contact him today, but hopes to speak with him soon about the future of the club and concerns over it being used for trafficking.

