VON ORMY, Texas - Two people were injured after a fight led to gunfire outside of a gentleman's club early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the parking lot of the MGM Cabaret.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, several people got into a fight before someone started shooting.

A man and a woman were shot in the stomach and transported to the San Antonio Military Medical Center.

More information about their conditions was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

