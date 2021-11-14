City of San Antonio asking community to weigh in on where federal funds should be spent

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, San Antonio will receive nearly $327 million.

SAN ANTONIO — City of San Antonio leaders are asking residents to weigh in on where federal funds should be spent.

As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, San Antonio will receive nearly $327 million. The city has been conducting townhalls to gain public feedback. There are three more opportunities this week.

Deputy City Manager María Villagómez appeared on Eyewitness Sunday Morning to discuss the meetings.

"We want to make sure that whatever decisions the mayor and council make reflect the priorities of our San Antonio community," she said. The U.S. Treasury has guidelines on how we can use these dollars we review that with the community."

Villagómez said they have a proposed framework on where to use the funds. She said there are immediate needs.

"Like utility assistance," she said. "One of our proposals is to use some of the funds to help individuals pay for their water bill and electrical bill."

Villagómez said helping small businesses would be another immediate need.

Monday, November 15

7 to 8 p.m.

Ella Austin Auditorium

1023 North Pine Street

Wednesday, November 17

7 to 8 p.m.

St. Paul Community Center

1201 Donaldson Avenue

Saturday, November 20

10 to 11 a.m.

Mission Branch Library

3134 Roosevelt Avenue

Residents can watch the meetings live by visiting the City's website here. You can also go onto the City's Facebook page.