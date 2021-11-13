Habitat for Humanity celebrates 45 years of building homes in San Antonio area

The nonprofit has constructed more than 1,200 homes over the course of its history.

SAN ANTONIO — Rod and Patti Radle know their neighborhood well. It was in their neighborhood, where they run their nonprofit Inner-City Development, that the first Habitat for Humanity house in the world was built.

“The home has expanded since it was first built,” Patti Radle said.

Ernesto and Sylvia Torres, who bought that first habitat home decades ago, still live here. They fully paid off the mortgage about 15 years ago.

KENS 5 was unable to go for a tour as they had a home improvement project underway, building on the foundation laid down 45 years ago.

“We’ve built a lot of affordable houses since our founding,” said Natalie Griffith, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity San Antonio.

On Saturday, the organization added to its history of service, dedicating 20 new homes as part of its Build for Better Bash in celebration of their 45th anniversary.

Music, games and, yes, some construction were all part of the occasion celebrating the families that have now have a home to call their own for years to come, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Families like the Torreses.