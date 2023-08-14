'She stayed strong': Chihuahua attacked by 2 huskies dies from injuries

"She passed in her sleep surrounded by love, I'm so sad our love couldn't save her," wrote Nyla's owner on Facebook.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nyla, a Chihuahua that was attacked by two roaming huskies while she was leashed in her yard, died from her injuries over the weekend.

Nyla's owner, who only wanted to be known as Stacey, said Nyla died in her sleep Sunday.

"She fought, she stayed strong until she got home, she wanted to spend her last few hours with us," she wrote on Facebook. "She passed in her sleep surrounded by love, I'm so sad our love couldn't save her."

The incident happened on Friday, when Stacey took Nyla outside. She said it happened quicker than she could react.

"I had turned my back for a second, and then when I went to turn back around, the dogs are like, literally right there. And I went to go bring her in and they grabbed her," said Stacey.

The incident was caught on a camera on Stacey's home. The video shows the two huskies grabbing Nyla, who was leashed, and tossing her in the yard.

The veterinarian told Stacey that Nyla's stomach was punctured, and the options were either a $5,000 surgery or putting her down for her own comfort.

A GoFundMe started to raise funds for the surgery raised nearly $3,000 in donations.

The huskies are known in the neighborhood, according to Stacey, who says that she has never had any negative encounters with them until now. She also explained that normally the dogs' owner would be out with them to keep them under control, but on Friday the dogs were roaming free.

The owner of the huskies admitted that his dogs do have a habit of escaping the property, even after they have tried to take measures to prevent it from occurring. He has made posts on Facebook in past months asking for neighbors to look for his dogs as they have gotten out of the home.

He expressed they were at fault and were willing to help in ways that were feasible for them.

Related Articles Two large dogs got loose in GR, attacked Chihuahua in its yard

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.