Her owner says Nyla was outside on a leash as usual, until two huskies ran into the yard and attacked her.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Stacey, who did not want her full name published, told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she was letting her dog Nyla out as usual, when two Huskies who were out in the neighborhood ran into the yard and attacked the Chihuahua.

"I had turned my back for a second, and then when I went to turn back around, the dogs are like literally right there. And I went to go bring her in and they grabbed her," said Stacey.

The video shows the two huskies grabbing Nyla, who was leashed, and tossing her in the yard. The veterinarian told Stacey that Nyla's stomach was punctured, and the options given to them were either surgery or putting her down for her own comfort.

"The bacteria in the stomach, that's what they're worried about, and they want to clean her stomach out, and that's really the main cost of everything is the surgery is really expensive," Stacey said.

She explained that surgery will cost $5,000. Money that she says she does not have, as a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover costs.

"We really don't want to put her down because that was a gift from my mom, and she has passed away since then. And we've had her since she was a little tiny little puppy and it's just like we don't want to. I mean, she don't deserve that," she said.

The Huskies are known in the neighborhood according to Stacey, who says that she has never had any negative encounters with them until now. She also explained that normally the dog's owner would be out with them to keep them under control, but on this day the dogs were roaming free.

The owner of the Huskies admitted that his dogs do have a habit of escaping the property, even after they have tried to take measures to prevent it from occurring. He has made posts on Facebook in the past months asking for neighbors to look for his dogs as they have gotten out of the home.

He expressed they were at fault and were willing to help in ways that were feasible for them.

Stacey said that the owner of the huskies has apologized. She encourages owners of large dogs to handle their dogs responsibly.

"As a pet owner, dog owner, I do understand they get loose, but it's not to the extent where they're roaming neighborhoods, and you don't know what's going on, especially to having big dogs," said Stacey. "Once your animal is not under your care or under your control, they're animals."

