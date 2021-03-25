Centro, the City to distribute grants to small businesses affected by construction on Alamo Plaza and lower Broadway Corridor

The program is a $500,000 pilot program funded by the Houston Street and Midtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones

SAN ANTONIO — Centro San Antonio and the City of San Antonio are partnering to launch the Small Business Construction Relief Grant Program.

It's reportedly designed to support small business affected by construction from two major downtown bond projects.

“City Council recently approved two Construction Relief Grants with Centro to provide support for small businesses impacted by ongoing construction projects in the Alamo Plaza area and the Lower Segment of Broadway,” said John Jacks, Center City Development and Operations Director. “Area businesses continue to face challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing construction, and we partnered with Centro to provide assistance to these small businesses which are a vital part of our downtown community.”

Road construction along the lower Broadway corridor began in July 2020 and around Alamo Plaza in January 2020. The construction temporarily lowered access and visibility to adjacent businesses.

Through this partnership, the City and Centro will provide some financial relief to these businesses, offering grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses with 30 or fewer employees. The press release says actual grant amounts depend on number of employees and other criteria.

“These grants will be instrumental in helping the small businesses within affected areas survive and rebound from the economic downturn,” said Matt Brown, Centro CEO. “Ultimately, we anticipate the bond-funded improvements will help all the small businesses in the Broadway corridor and Alamo Plaza zone prosper as part of a more resilient and vibrant community and business ecosystem.”

The geographic areas covered under the program include businesses:

Along lower Broadway from Houston Street to I-35 and one block on either side.

Alamo Plaza and the surrounding streets including Paseo del Alamo.

To be eligible, a business must also have an annual gross business revenue of up to $2 million, and demonstrate at least 25% loss in revenue during 2020 relative to 2019.

Additionally, the business must be established prior to February 1, 2020, be within program boundaries, and commit to the City’s "Greater. SAfer. Together. Pledge."

For more information about the program, and a link to apply, click here.

