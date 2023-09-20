CAST STEM High School relocating to Palo Alto College

Juniors and seniors will start relocating in January 2024 while ninth and tenth graders will follow suit in August along with the entire school.

SAN ANTONIO — The Centers for Applied Science and Technology STEM High School will move to Palo Alto College starting next year.

CAST STEM High School was originally located at Legacy High School and was relocated to the Southwest ISD complex. The high school is know for being the number one engineering school on San Antonio's southside.

The school focuses on preparing students for jobs in engineering, advanced manufacturing, and global logistics. Approximately 200 students attend the school.

“The relocation of CAST STEM to Palo Alto College has been years in the making and something I have worked toward since assuming the presidency,” said Dr. Robert Garza, president of Palo Alto College.

“We’re excited to co-create this new model on the Southside that allows students to tailor their education to meet their needs, and we’re so grateful to Palo Alto College and SWISD for their partnership," said CAST Schools Executive Director Jeanne Russell.

Currently CAST STEM students are enrolled at Palo Alto with 100% of the class of 2023 earning college credit from Palo Alto, and 52% of reported students earning either an associates degree or a Level 1 certificate.

“This achievement is a significant victory for our community’s students and Educate South, as this partnership supports our mission of providing students with excellent educational opportunities," Garza added.

The move was approved by the Alamo Colleges District Board of Trustees at the September 18 meeting. The purpose behind the move is to provide students with access to a diverse and effective learning environment that will open doors to higher education.

"At Southwest ISD, we believe in removing barriers to education and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to reach their full potential. This move will not only provide our students with a cutting-edge learning experience, but will also enhance their access to higher education pathways,” said the Southwest ISD Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeanette Ball.

