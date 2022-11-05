Looking for a job or internship? Career fair aimed for youth happening in San Antonio

More than 20 employers and community partners are expected to be on-site to speak with job seekers about open positions.

SAN ANTONIO — With summer approaching, many students are going to be searching for jobs, internships and connections. So, Workforce Solutions Alamo is hosting a free career fair tailored to people between the ages of 16 and 24.

The career fair is taking place between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday at the Workforce Solutions 6723 South Flores Career Center location.

"The career fair provides a beneficial in-person opportunity for youth to meet with employers who are seeking candidates for paid internships as well as full and part-time positions," the press release says.

More than 20 employers and community partners are expected to be on-site to speak with job seekers about open positions, career training and supportive services. You can expect companies like Amazon, JW Marriot, Levy Company, San Antonio Zoo, Sysco, Toyotetsu and the YMCA to be in attendance.

Visitors can also meet with representatives from Alamo Colleges, NXT Level Youth Opportunity Center, Texas A&M University San Antonio, The College of Health Care Professions, Vocational Rehabilitation Services and more.

The City of San Antonio and CPS Energy will also be available to provide information on rental and utility assistance.

To help job seekers strengthen their professional brand online, Workforce Solutions Alamo will be offering no-cost headshot photos.

If you plan to attend, you are encouraged to dress for success, and have a resume, as well as a photo ID. Attendees can pre-register here, although walk-ins are also welcomed.

For more information, you can call (210) 224-4357 or click here.