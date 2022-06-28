Candlelight vigil to be held for migrants found dead in semitruck

The vigil will be held at Pearsall Park which is located at 4838 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242.

SAN ANTONIO — Residents in San Antonio on Tuesday will be gathering at Pearsall Park for a candlelight vigil to remember those who died in the back of a semi truck that was discovered Monday.

The vigil will be held as a tribute to the 50 people who died and their loved ones.

Monday evening, officials uncovered a gruesome scene when they found 46 people dead in the back of a semitruck. As of Tuesday afternoon, the death toll rose to 50. Several others are recovering in area hospitals.

The nationalities and ages of the victims haven't been confirmed. If the incident is confirmed as having started as a smuggling attempt, it would be the deadliest such event in U.S. history.

The vigil will be held at 7 p.m. at Pearsall Park located at 4838 Old Pearsall Rd, San Antonio, TX 78242.