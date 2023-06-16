Bond revoked for Boerne gymnastics coach mired in sexual misconduct investigations

Mike Spiller was allegedly seen near two west-side schools in May, violating provisions of his bond.

SAN ANTONIO — A Boerne gymnastics instructor under investigation for multiple sexual misconduct allegations is back behind bars after violating the conditions of his bond when he was seen near a San Antonio elementary school, records state.

451st District Court Judge Kirsten Cohoon approved the revocation of Mike Spiller's bond on June 2 after he violated those conditions at three separate times in May, according to court documents. An official with the Kendall County Community Supervision and Corrections Department alleged Spiller went within 500 yards of both James Madison Elementary and The School of Science and Technology-Hill Country "on or about May 30," breaking the rules of his bonding-out. He also later entered a west-side Whataburger, violating another bond provision.

Spiller, 75, is now being held without bond, and will remain jailed until the start of his trial.

At least five people accused Spiller of misconduct as of December, including a 9-year-old girl who alleged the coach molested her during a practice in April of 2022. The accusations go back decades, and the scope of the investigation is potentially international; Spiller has worked with thousands of children in Texas, New Mexico, California, Hawaii, Europe and elsewhere.

Accusers said staff at the Boerne Gymnastics Center where Spiller worked at as a contractor ignored reports made against him.

In a letter to parents sent out on Nov. 29, however, Boerne Gymnastic Center Owner Lorna Spellman said she filed a report to a watchdog group after the April incident, adding she was "appalled and heartbroken at the knowledge that someone we hired to work at BGC has a history of sexual misconduct that we were unaware of."